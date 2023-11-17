Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $172,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,219,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,293,000 after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,357,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 411,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.