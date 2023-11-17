Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $275,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TX opened at $36.59 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

