Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 273,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 156,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 2.0 %

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

