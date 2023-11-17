Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

