Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 671,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

