Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $263,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $251.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

