Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $222.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

