BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,337.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($28.71).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($33.34) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,150 ($26.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,634.62%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
