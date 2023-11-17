BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP opened at $60.96 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

