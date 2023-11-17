Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNGO

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNGO opened at $1.31 on Monday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.