Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNGO
Bionano Genomics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.