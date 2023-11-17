Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Issues Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Biotricity Stock Up 3.2 %

BTCY stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

