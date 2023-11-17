Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 142808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 256.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

