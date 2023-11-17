BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 191,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

