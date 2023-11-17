Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

