BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$1.00

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.41 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

