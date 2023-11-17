BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 251,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after buying an additional 910,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 804,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 319,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,824,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

