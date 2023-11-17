BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 70,195 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.