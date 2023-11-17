BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 474,654 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1,358.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $27.66 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

