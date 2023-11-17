BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE INSP opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

