BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

