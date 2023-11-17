BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.13% of FOX worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

FOX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

