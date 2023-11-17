BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 735,733 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 7,017.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.90% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after buying an additional 53,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.13 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.