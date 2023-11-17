BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 84,433 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,433 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

