BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 972,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 34.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $91.64.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

