BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Position Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.