Boston Partners Acquires 16,867 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.74% of Ross Stores worth $282,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

