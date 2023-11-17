Boston Partners Acquires 19,391 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.39% of Las Vegas Sands worth $171,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,068,000 after purchasing an additional 666,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

