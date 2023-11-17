Boston Partners Acquires 634,279 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 225.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.57% of Molina Healthcare worth $275,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $365.35 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.