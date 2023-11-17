Boston Partners Acquires 6,818 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.84% of Darden Restaurants worth $169,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

