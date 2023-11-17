Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,149 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $307,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

IPG opened at $29.83 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.