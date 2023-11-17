Boston Partners Buys 10,008 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of DTE Energy worth $167,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

