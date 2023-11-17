Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,322 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Aflac worth $252,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

AFL opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

