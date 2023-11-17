Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.52% of Globe Life worth $264,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,893 shares of company stock worth $6,639,879 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

