Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.83% of Whirlpool worth $230,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,950,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.