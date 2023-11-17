Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 363,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.77% of Diamondback Energy worth $181,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

