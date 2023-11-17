Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.12% of Polaris worth $213,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PII opened at $90.66 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

