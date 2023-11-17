Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,644 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.88% of Allstate worth $250,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.