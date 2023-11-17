Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.62% of Harley-Davidson worth $234,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $24,686,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

