Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 397,752 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.94% of NetApp worth $152,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

