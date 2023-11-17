Boston Partners Has $150.64 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of KLA worth $150,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

Shares of KLAC opened at $542.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.15. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $550.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

