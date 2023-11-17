Boston Partners Has $151.10 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,885 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.64% of eBay worth $151,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.26 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.