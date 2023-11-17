Boston Partners Has $153.73 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.61% of First American Financial worth $153,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,375,000 after buying an additional 62,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

