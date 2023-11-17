Boston Partners Has $154.97 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443,723 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $154,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Shares of CAT opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

