Boston Partners Has $174.19 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,599 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.15% of TransUnion worth $174,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

