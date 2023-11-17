Boston Partners Has $181.30 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $181,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.