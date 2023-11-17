Boston Partners Has $208.38 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.50% of Welltower worth $208,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

