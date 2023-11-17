Boston Partners Has $234.09 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.90% of Flex worth $234,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

