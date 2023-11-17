Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.18% of Lamar Advertising worth $220,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

