Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.37% of Regency Centers worth $250,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

