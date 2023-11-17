Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.38% of Gentex worth $162,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

